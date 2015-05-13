BRIEF-Arconic announces divestiture of its Fusina, Italy Rolling Mill
May 13 Danaher Corp said it would buy Pall Corp, a maker of water and air filters, for about $13.8 billion, including debt.
The industrial and health care technology company said it would split into two publicly traded companies after the deal.
The offer of $127.20 per share in cash represents a premium of 7.2 percent to Pall Corp's Tuesday's close. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Astronics - on April 3, unit of co acquired substantially all assets, certain liabilities of custom control concepts llc for was $10.7 million in cash Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nPX1el) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.