May 13 Danaher Corp said it would buy Pall Corp, a maker of water and air filters, for about $13.8 billion, including debt.

The industrial and health care technology company said it would split into two publicly traded companies after the deal.

The offer of $127.20 per share in cash represents a premium of 7.2 percent to Pall Corp's Tuesday's close. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)