MILAN Feb 22 Private equity funds
Palladio Finanziaria and Sator said on Wednesday they have
agreed a binding offer to invest up to 450 million euros in
Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI parent company Premafin
The aim of the capital increase is to help beef up the
capital base of Premafin and to support the recapitalisation of
Fondiaria-SAI.
The two private equity funds said the offer is dependent on
them not having less than 60 percent of Premafin ordinary shares
at the end of the operation.
It is also dependent on market regulator Consob waiving the
need for a mandatory bid on Premafin, Fondiaria-SAI and Milano
Assicurazioni shares.
Fondiaria-SAI controls Milano Assicurazioni.
