LONDON, March 20 Absa Capital said on Thursday
it will launch its palladium exchange-traded fund on March 27,
the second such product to be announced a listing in
Johannesburg this week.
"We'll be listing the fund on Thursday," Absa's head of
exchange-traded products Vladimir Nedeljkovic said.
Absa already operates the world's largest
platinum-backed ETF, NewPlat ETF, which listed in
April last year. Within four months it had grown to be the
biggest fund of its kind in the world, currently holding more
than 944,000 ounces of metal.
Precious metals backed exchange-traded funds, which issue
securities backed by physical metal, have proved a popular way
to invest in the sector in recent years.
Standard Bank said on Wednesday it was set to list
South Africa's first palladium ETF on the Johannesburg Stock
Exchange on Monday.
