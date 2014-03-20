* Second palladium fund announces Johannesburg listing
* Product will be backed by South African palladium
(Adds background, comment)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, March 20 Absa Capital said on Thursday
it will launch its long-awaited palladium exchange-traded fund
on March 27, the second such product to be announced as listing
in Johannesburg this week.
"We'll be listing the fund on Thursday," Absa's head of
exchange-traded products Vladimir Nedeljkovic said.
Absa already operates the world's largest
platinum-backed ETF, NewPlat ETF, which listed in
April last year. Within four months it had grown to be the
biggest fund of its kind in the world, currently holding more
than 944,000 ounces of metal.
The new product, NewPalladium ETF, will be fully backed with
South African palladium, Absa said. The republic is the world's
second largest producer of the metal - primarily used in
autocatalysts - after Russia.
"We've secured supply of the metal, and we can start trading
immediately," Nedeljkovic said. "We'll abide by the South
African Reserve Bank ruling that the metal has to be produced in
South Africa."
The Absa fund, like NewPlat, is classified by the South
African Reserve Bank as a domestic investment, Absa added. That
may make it more appealing to institutional investors, who can
hold only a proportion of their assets in foreign investments.
Palladium prices hit session highs at $770 an ounce
on Thursday after the listing of the fund was announced. Spot
palladium is up 7.6 percent this year, largely on the back of
fears that a stand-off between Russia and the West over Ukraine
could escalate, affecting supply.
Precious metals backed exchange-traded funds, which issue
securities backed by physical metal, have proved a popular way
to invest in the sector in recent years.
Standard Bank said on Wednesday it was set to list
South Africa's first palladium ETF on the Johannesburg Stock
Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by David Evans)