* Bunge to up Brazil investments by 1 bln reais
* Company announced $2.5 bln investments through 2016 in Aug
* Local executive Parente sees potential in palm oil
production
SAO PAULO, Feb 23 International foods
processor Bunge Ltd plans to invest an additional 1
billion reais ($584 million) in Brazil with a possible focus on
palm oil production, the company's chief executive of
agribusiness in Brazil, Pedro Parente, said on Thursday.
The investment is in addition to the $2.5 billion in
investments through 2016 in sugar, ethanol and biomass energy
generation that the company announced in August.
"We have clearance from our board to make investments of
more than 1 billion reais in other sectors (beyond those
announced last year)," Parente said. "We are considering
investments in palm oil."
Parente did not give further details on the investments
beyond saying that palm oil production was a sector that the
company felt was promising in Brazil.
Bunge is a major producer and processor of sugar, ethanol
soy meal and oil as well as corn in Brazil.
The country has a young biodiesel industry, which benefits
from a mandated 5 percent blend in all commercial diesel.
Soybean oil makes up about 85 percent of the feedstock for its
production.
Brazilian palm oil producer Agropalma, which initially
intended to sell to the biodiesel industry, recently gave up
those plans to capture better returns on the industrial food
markets.
"It's one of the oils that has shown the greatest increase
in consumption in the past years, and the country imports palm
oil, so it would be of great strategic interest for the country
in our view," Parente told reporters.
(Reporting by Hugo Bachega; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)