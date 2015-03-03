UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 Crude palm oil will likely trade at $600-$700 a tonne free on board (FOB) over the next year, but could hit as low as $550 as supplies begin to rise in the second half of 2015, the chief executive of Olam International Ltd said.
"Our near-term prices view is slightly bearish," Olam CEO Sunny Verghese told Reuters on the sidelines of a palm oil conference in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.
"We see prices trade in a range between $600-$700 per tonne in the next 6-12 months, with a potential bottom of $550."
The current FOB price for palm oil out of Malaysia and Indonesia is around $657-$660 per tonne.
Verghese said prices would be pressured when supplies peak at the second half of the year.
Singapore-based Olam is a leading player in markets of a number of commodities including cocoa, coffee and edible nuts.
Olam reported a net profit of S$118.74 million ($87.07 million) for the fourth quarter and S$163.03 million for the second half, with improved revenue for both periods.
Reporting by Anuradha Raghu and Gavin Maguire
