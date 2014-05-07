BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO May 7 An affliate of U.S investment group Ripplewood has acquired a 2.3 percent stake in Egyptian developer Palm Hills, the firm said in an emailed statement on Wednesday, adding that it hopes to increase its stake over time.
"We believe Palm Hills is well-positioned as one of Egypt's leading real estate developers and hope that we can help enhance the company's efforts in its development of new projects," said Timothy C. Collins, Ripplewood's founder and CEO.
"We are also confident in the future prospects of the company as we expect to increase our stake over time after this initial investment," he said.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.