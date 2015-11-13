UPDATE 1-German lawmaker warns U.S. exchanges against Deutsche Boerse bids
* London banks likely to relocate to several EU cities (Adds more detail)
LONDON Nov 13 Alternative asset manager Palmerston Capital, set up by former JPMorgan European credit trading head Stuart Wain, said on Friday it closed its founder share class as assets under management reached $264 million.
The fund launched in Jan 2014 and focuses on long and short positions in corporate debt markets.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Angus Berwick)
* London banks likely to relocate to several EU cities (Adds more detail)
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.