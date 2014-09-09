CAIRO, Sept 9 Palm Hills, Egypt's second-largest listed real estate developer, said on Tuesday it had agreed to borrow 2.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($335.7 million), mostly to finance existing projects.

It said in a statement the loan agreement had been signed with nine banks and the debt would be repaid over a period of six-and-a-half years.

About 1.75 billion pounds will be go towards the developer's existing projects and 650 million pounds will be used to refinance debts, it said. The company plans to invest 1 billion pounds in 2014.

Palm Hills is involved in 18 development projects, including apartments and luxury villas.

Palm Hills struggled in 2012 after it faced investigations into previous state land sales, and client cancellations after the 2011 uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak.

In 2013, Palm Hills said it turned a corner and recorded a profit of 239 million pounds. But the company posted an 8.3 percent decline in second-quarter net profits.

U.S. private equity firm Ripplewood acquired a 2.3 percent stake in May, suggesting that international appetite for Egyptian real estate remained. (1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Lin Noueihed; editing by David Clarke)