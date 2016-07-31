BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
July 31 Palm Hills, Egypt's second-largest listed property developer, said on Sunday it had changed the conversion ratio for its depositary receipts, effectively engineering a reverse stock split of the underlying shares.
The change, approved by the developer's board of directors on Thursday, will mean one depositary receipt now represents 20 ordinary shares rather than five, Palm Hills said in a statement on the stock exchange website.
The change amounts to a reverse stock split on the underlying depositary shares, on the basis of one new depositary share for every four depositary shares, it said.
Palm Hills did not give a reason for the move.
Depositary receipts are financial instruments that make it easier for foreign investors to invest in a company or market. The prices are based on the underlying shares but are traded independently.
The change comes into effect beginning August 1, 2016.
(Reporting by Lila Hassan; Editing by Lin Noueihed and Adrian Croft)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.