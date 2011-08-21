CAIRO Aug 21 Egyptian real estate firm Palm Hills Developments , the country's second-biggest developer, said on Sunday it slipped to a 2011 first-half net loss of 81.4 million Egyptian pounds ($13.6 million).

The firm, hard hit by an uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak and widening graft probes that have frozen sales and increased cancellations, reported a 191.4 million net profit in the first half of 2010. (Reporting by Dina Zayed)