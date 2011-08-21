UPDATE 1-Health insurer Centene's quarterly revenue, profit beat
Feb 7 Health insurer Centene Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday, helped primarily by its Health Net acquisition.
CAIRO Aug 21 Egyptian real estate firm Palm Hills Developments , the country's second-biggest developer, said on Sunday it slipped to a 2011 first-half net loss of 81.4 million Egyptian pounds ($13.6 million).
The firm, hard hit by an uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak and widening graft probes that have frozen sales and increased cancellations, reported a 191.4 million net profit in the first half of 2010. (Reporting by Dina Zayed)
Feb 7 Health insurer Centene Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday, helped primarily by its Health Net acquisition.
Feb 7 WellCare Health Plans Inc's fourth-quarter profit more than tripled, driven by a rise in enrolments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.
DUBAI, Feb 7 Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates, has set final pricing guidance for its planned five-year sukuk issue in the area of 175 basis points over mid-swaps, acording to a document released by the banks arranging the sukuk.