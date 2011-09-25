* La Nina may change price trends next year

* Analysts have bearish outlook on palm oil for rest of 2011

* Indonesia tax change still a concern; India may face shortage

* Developing world demand may offer hope for higher palm prices (Adds details, comments)

By Rajendra Jadhav and Meenakshi Sharma

MUMBAI, Sept 25 A brewing economic crisis in the developed world will weigh on palm oil prices FCPOc3 that have lost 21 percent this year on high output, although the market could rally again on Asian demand and erratic weather, industry analysts said.

Investor concerns that euro zone and U.S. debt crisis may develop into a full blown recession and slow commodity demand will be a key driver for palm oil this year, analysts at an industry meeting in Mumbai said.

"The delicate economic situation in the developed world, leads me to believe there will be several short periods between now and the middle of 2012 when markets will be extremely volatile," said Dorab Mistry, a leading analyst said on Sunday.

"Given all that, I do not believe markets have bottomed out yet," said Mistry, who is also the head of vegetable oil trading with India's Godrej at the end of the three-day Globoil conference.

Mistry said palm oil will fall from current 2,990 ringgit ($943.22) levels to trade in a range of 2,800 ringgit to 3,100 ringgit until mid-November, partly due to the hot U.S. weather market concerns on soy coming to an end.

His views were echoed by Thomas Mielke, head of Hamburg-based research house Oil World, who said palm oil futures could fall in the next three months to 2,850 ringgit on the brewing financial crisis and strong output.

Palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia, which accounts for 90 percent of the world's supply, has been strong after two years of erratic weather and higher maturing acreage.

But a possible resurgence in the La Nina weather phenomenon could hurt output and drive prices to 4,000 ringgit levels by the second quarter of next year, Mistry said.

La Nina triggers heavy rains that can stall harvesting rounds in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia. Six months down the line, output usually gets cut due to poor pollination affecting palm fruit development.

Mielke pointed to vegetable oil prices rising again in the first half of next year as bio fuel mandates in Argentina, Brazil and the U.S. swallow up more vegetable oil supplies at a time when palm oil output slows from a bumper 2011.

"We have to understand soybean oil supplies are going to trim in 2012, 2013 due to ambitious bio diesel programs," he said, adding about 22 million tonnes of vegetable oils globally were used for biofuel.

COUNTING ON INDIA BUT IT IS COMPLICATED

Analysts and traders are counting on demand from developing economies led by India and China -- the world largest edible oil buyers with their billion plus populations to support prices of palm oil.

"Demand is rising in India and consumption growth would be there in coming years," said Dinesh Shahra, managing director, Ruchi Soya Industries , India's biggest edible oil importer.

"Disposable income is rising. We need to import more edible oils in 2011/12 despite having good domestic oilseeds crop," he added.

At the conference, industry forecasts of Indian edible oil imports in the new marketing year from Nov. 2011 ranged between 8.5 million and 9.2 million tonnes, after orders fell for the first time in five years in the current year.

For a related story, see

India could face a shortage in imported edible oils as its top supplier Indonesia has slashed its export taxes in favour of refined palm oils but does not have the refining capacity to meet India's monthly demand of 600,000 tonnes.

But the South Asian nation has started buying more refined palm oils, raising fears domestic processors will lose a large chunk of their business.

Food Minister K V Thomas, who has been the most vocal about the tax move, offered no cues when he attended the conference as whether the government will raise the import tariff values for refined palm oils.

"I suppose these things take time," said an Indian trader who took part in the conference.

"We understand that this issue has been communicated to the Finance Ministry and now its a matter of seeing how fast the government of India will react to save this industry," he added.

($1 = 3.170 ringgit) (Writing and additional reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Ed Lane)