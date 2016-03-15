* Malaysia sets April crude palm oil export tax at 5 percent
* Plantations to rush to export CPO before tax kicks
in-trader
* Analyst sees exports tilting in favour of refined products
(Adds quotes, background)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 Malaysia raised its tax
on crude palm oil (CPO) exports to 5 percent for April, a
government circular showed on Tuesday, ending a duty-free policy
held since May 2015.
The higher tax could dent exports from the world's No.2 palm
oil producer after Indonesia and drag benchmark Malaysian prices
of the tropical oil, which hit one-month highs this week amid
output worries due to a crop-damaging El Nino weather event.
"Big plantations will be rushing to take out CPO from the
country. That should put some pressure on domestic figures and
supplies and take exports higher before the tax kicks in," said
a trader based in Kuala Lumpur.
After that exports are expected to come down, the trader
added. "Producers will be most affected, big players who have
been exporting a lot of CPO will be at a disadvantage."
A CPO export tax is, however, good news for local refiners
as it will help keep more crude palm oil at home, weighing on
domestic prices and improving downstream margins. There are no
duties on Malaysian exports of refined palm oil products.
"This ... will change the export percentage between CPO and
processed palm oil products," said Alan Lim, a plantations
analyst at MIDF Research.
"We do expect some reduction in CPO exports but this will be
compensated. If we compare this against Indonesia's $50 a tonne
levy on CPO, Malaysia is still more competitive."
The reference price for Malaysia's export duty is set based
on a formula taking the average of spot palm prices for a period
of 30 days prior to when the tax is set.
The Southeast Asian nation calculated a reference price of
2,500.34 ringgit ($607.17) per tonne for April. A price above
2,250 ringgit incurs a tax, which starts from 4.5 percent and
can reach a maximum 8.5 percent.
Palm oil futures are now at 2,594 ringgit, near a
one-month top of 2,632 ringgit hit on Monday. Last week at an
industry meet, experts said they see benchmark prices trading
between 2,700-3,000 ringgit by June as dryness linked to El Nino
hurts output growth.
But an ongoing slump in export demand, which is expected to
worsen once the Malaysian tax kicks in, should help offset the
impact of lower output, traders said.
"Exports will not look good, there has been no demand for
months. Everyone is waiting for India to buy," said another
trader from Kuala Lumpur. "Ramadan demand will come in April,
but they will buy palm olein."
($1 = 4.1180 ringgit)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Emily Chow; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)