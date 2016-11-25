* Sees palm demand from biodiesel sector at 10.6 mln T by 2020 * Indonesia pushing to boost biodiesel usage * Govt targets 90-pct increase in unblended biodiesel consumption * Should support palm oil prices (Adds biodiesel consumption targets) By Emily Chow NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 25 Indonesian demand for crude palm oil (CPO) for use in biodiesel will grow nearly 70 percent by 2020, a government agency said on Friday, as the price gap with conventional diesel narrows and more subsidies for blending become available. Indonesia, the world's top producer of palm oil, is pushing to increase usage of biodiesel to cut its oil import bill and curb greenhouse gas emissions. Its so-called B20 programme requires a minimum 20 percent blend of bio content in diesel fuel this year, up from 15 percent in 2015. The biodiesel sector's appetite for palm oil will increase to 10.6 million tonnes by the start of the next decade from 6.3 million tonnes forecast for this year, said Bayu Krisnamurthi, chief executive of the Indonesia Estate Crop Fund. "Looking forward, we calculated that by 2020, 26 percent of palm oil will go to biodiesel, so biodiesel becomes the new demand for the palm oil industry," Krisnamurthi said at a palm conference in Bali on Friday. The fund is a government agency in charge of collecting palm oil levies to finance biodiesel subsidies in the country. "The gap is getting thinner," said Krisnamurthi, referring to the spread between prices for biodiesel and conventional diesel coming down by around 30 percent this year as oil prices strengthened. The palm industry hopes the drive towards biodiesel will provide underlying support for prices for the edible oil , which hit a four-year high on Thursday amid a forecast decline in Indonesia's palm oil output. Meanwhile, the country is targeting a 90 percent increase in unblended biodiesel consumption in 2017 to 5.5 million kilolitres from an estimated 2.9 million kilolitres this year, an energy ministry official said. The 2017 target is "with the assumption that there is an expansion of subsidies", Dadan Kusdiana, secretary of the renewable energy directorate, told reporters on Friday. Indonesia started collecting a levy on its palm oil exports in July 2015 - $50 per tonne for crude palm oil and $30 for processed palm oil products - and uses part of that to help fund biodiesel subsidies. Levies collected by the Indonesia Estate Crop Fund would also need to increase to pay for additional biodiesel subsidies, Kusdiana said, adding that his office had proposed an incremental increase. The fund is targetting a 14 percent increase in levies collected in 2017. Below is a table of forecast demand for CPO from Indonesia's biodiesel industry over the next four years, based on data from the Indonesia Estate Crop Fund. 2016 6.3 million tonnes 2017 6.5 million tonnes 2018 6.7 million tonnes 2019 7 million tonnes 2020 10.6 million tonnes ($1 = 13,570 rupiah) (Reporting by Emily Chow in NUSA DUA and Wilda Asmarini in JAKARTA; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Joseph Radford)