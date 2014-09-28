By Rajendra Jadhav
| MUMBAI, Sept 28
MUMBAI, Sept 28 Palm oil prices are likely to
fall nearly 13 percent to hit a new 5-1/2-year low of 1,900
ringgit ($583.36) per tonne on higher output and sluggish
demand, but losses could be restricted to 2,000 ringgit if the
Malaysian currency depreciates sharply, leading analyst
Dorab Mistry said.
Malaysian palm oil futures settled at 2,177 ringgit
($668.40) per tonne on Friday, after hitting a 5-1/2-year low at
1,914 ringgit on Sept. 2.
"Palm oil today is less competitive than it was last year as
well as in June this year. Its discount to soya oil FOB
(free-on-board) Argentina and to sun oil FOB Black Sea has been
narrowing," Mistry said in his presentation at the Globoil India
conference on Sunday.
"At this current price structure demand will gravitate
towards soft oils and away from palm. We must remember we are
almost into the winter season in the northern hemisphere, which
is the main market for palm oil."
Demand for the tropical oil usually slows in winter because
it clouds in lower temperatures.
"If the US dollar gets too strong and the ringgit weakens
too much, it is conceivable that the local CPO price will be
2,000 ringgits, with an exchange rate of 3.4 to 3.5 ringgits to
the dollar," he said.
The ringgit settled at 3.2575 against the dollar on Friday.
Mistry, who heads the vegetable oil trading arm at India's
Godrej Industries, said his price forecast for crude
palm oil was made assuming that Brent crude would trade
in a range of $95-$110 per barrel. Energy prices are critical in
determining bio-diesel demand.
Brent is now around $97 per barrel after hitting a two-year
low of $95.60 last week.
Mistry also said palm oil stockpiles would keep rising, and
could peak in December, due to higher production in the top two
producing countries, Indonesia and Malaysia.
The higher output cycle in Malaysia, the world's
second-biggest palm oil producer, has been intact and its output
could reach 19.8 million to 20 million tonnes in 2014. Top
producer Indonesia's output could exceed 30.5 million tonnes, he
said.
"A bottom can be picked only after we have a better idea of
October production and of Brazilian weather," he said.
Farmers in Brazil and Argentina are likely to switch to
soybeans from corn this year, he said. "If weather and rainfall
in Brazil and subsequently in Argentina are normal, we could see
new lows in soybean prices around January 2015," Mistry said.
U.S. soybeans notched a fresh four-year low on Friday amid
ideal weather conditions for record harvests in the Midwestern
crop belt, while new highs in the dollar made the supplies less
competitive in global markets.
Most-active CBOT November soybeans eased 1.3 percent,
or 12-1/2 cents, to $9.10-1/4 per bushel, the lowest level since
February of 2010 on a continuous chart.
Edible oil imports by India, the world's biggest buyer, are
expected to rise by about 500,000 tonnes to 12.1 million tonnes
in 2014/15 year starting from November, Mistry said.
(1 US dollar = 3.2570 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Paul Tait)