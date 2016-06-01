* Palm prices seen trading between 2,500-2,700 rgt/T until August

* Slower demand and better output to cap gains

* Malaysia's biodiesel mandate only marginally supportive of prices

By Emily Chow

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 Palm oil is expected to trade until August within the same band its stayed in for 2016, as gains are capped by lower post-Ramadan demand and supply recovers on seasonal increases and as the El Nino's dry weather impact ebbs, a Reuters survey shows.

Benchmark prices may trade between 2,500 ringgit and 2,700 ringgit per tonne in the next three months, based on a poll of ten planters, traders and analysts.

Palm futures have fallen about 6.4 percent since reaching a high this year of 2,793 ringgit a tonne on March 29, its highest in two years. Palm fell to its lowest this year of 2,368 on Jan. 13.

Palm fell 0.2 percent to 2,615 ringgit ($631) on Wednesday afternoon.

"Exports tend to slow down seasonally after Ramadan," said David Ng, a derivatives specialist at Phillip Futures Sdn Bhd in Kuala Lumpur.

Although China and India will pick up the slack in demand after Ramadan, said Ng, the world's largest palm oil consumers will see lower economic growth. "Thus, demand may be a drag this year."

The month-long festival of Ramadan starts on June 6 this year and sees Muslims fasting and feasting, spurring palm oil demand for cooking. Malaysian shipments rose between 11 percent to 15 percent in May from April, cargo surveyor data showed.

Price gains will also be capped as the drought from the El Nino weather phenomenon had less of an impact on palm production than expected, adding to seasonal output gains over the next few months. Recent rains and a potential La Nina, which causes heavy rains across Asia, in the second half of the year could also improve output.

"We were surprised by the resilience of the trees, production didn't drop as much as expected," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader, adding that output should improve on good rains.

"Bad days are over on the supply side. Now the new story is demand."

Analysts had forecast earlier this year that palm would trade above 2,800 ringgit by June, as the El Nino impact lowered fruit yields and supply.

Malaysia's move to raise its biodiesel mandate to 10 percent is positive for prices, but the incremental demand is minimal versus the previous 7 percent mandate, said Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations at CIMB Investment Bank.

"This is not as aggressive compared to Indonesia's biodiesel targets of (20 percent)," said Ng, keeping her price forecasts unchanged. ($1 = 4.1410 ringgit) (Editing by Christian Schmollinger)