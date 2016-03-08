* Biodiesel output seen at 2.5 mln T vs 6.6 mln T target
* Wide biodiesel-gasoil spread to limit biodiesel use
* Malaysia industry urging govt raise blend to 10 pct by
April
By Naveen Thukral
KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 Indonesia may produce
about 2.5 million tonnes of palm oil-based biodiesel in 2016,
about a third of its targeted volume, because of the widening
spread between biodiesel and gasoil, a Malaysian industry
official said on Tuesday.
Indonesia, the world biggest palm oil producer, requires a
20 percent blend of biodiesel into gasoil in 2016 as it aims
reduce its crude oil import bill, cut greenhouse gas emissions
and create more demand for the edible oil.
The benchmark Malaysia palm oil futures climbed to
their highest in almost two years in February at 2,648 ringgit
($648) a tonne, driven by expectations of higher palm oil demand
to meet the greater biodiesel output.
The market has lost about 4 percent since then due to weak
demand and a stronger Malaysian ringgit.
"It will be difficult for Indonesia to fulfil its biofuel
targets, given the fact that current differential between
biodiesel and gasoil is well over $300 a tonne," U.R. Unnithan,
deputy president of Malaysian Biodiesel Association told
Reuters.
Prices for palm methyl ester, the raw component of
biodiesel, in Southeast Asia are currently at $630 a tonne
versus gasoil prices in Singapore, the regional benchmark, at
$44.07 a barrel, or about $328 a tonne.
Last year, President Joko Widodo increased biodiesel
subsidies and raised the minimum bio content in diesel fuel to
15 percent from 10 percent. It has been raised to 20 percent
this year and 30 percent in 2020.
Indonesia consumed an estimated 1.5 million tonnes of
biodiesel in 2015, which works out to a blend of about 7.5
percent if you take the nation's total gasoil consumption into
account, said Unnithan, who is executive director at privately
held palm oil producer Carotino Sdn. Bhd.
B10 FOR MALAYSIA
For Malaysia, the official said the industry was pushing the
government to implement B10, or 10 percent blend, from April
onwards.
"We are in active discussion with the government and we hope
that government is able come up with some decision within the
month of March," he said.
Malaysian is expected to produce 1 million tonnes of
biodiesel in 2016 if the 10 percent blend is mandated, up from
about 700,000 tonnes consumed last year under the B7 programme.
He said cars in Malaysia had clocked 40 million kilometres
using biodiesel with no complaint.
Unnithan, who has been promoting biodiesel use since 2007,
said palm oil prices could rally if higher volumes of palm oil
are used in making biofuels.
"For every 100 ringgit increase in palm oil prices, the
income to the country is roughly 2 billion ringgit. The
programme more than pays for itself."
($1 = 4.0880 ringgit)
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)