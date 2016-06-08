(Repeats story that ran Tuesday with no change in text)
By Emily Chow
KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 In 2004, Malaysian palm oil
producer IOI Group became a founding member of the
Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) and later an executive
board member in what seemed like a cosy arrangement.
Twelve years later, IOI attempted to take legal action
against RSPO over an environmental ruling that has cost the
company sales in the United States and Europe.
In March, the RSPO withdrew its "sustainability
certification" from IOI, based on a decision to uphold a
complaint from Amsterdam-based group Aidenvironment.
Certification of environmentally sound behavior is now
required by some major palm oil buyers in the West, including
major food and candy makers. The suspension of IOI's green
credentials caused Nestle, Unilever, Mars and
Kellogg to drop IOI Group as a supplier.
In response, IOI filed a lawsuit against the RSPO in Zurich,
where RSPO is based, saying the move had "caused significant
disruption" to its business in Europe and America.
IOI withdrew the suit on Monday in the face of a barrage of
criticism from its customers and activists, and announced it was
voluntarily adopting a more stringent certification system the
RSPO is putting in place by the end of the year.
"Since the filing of the challenge proceeding, IOI has
engaged with many of our stakeholders such as customers, NGOs
and RSPO to resolve this matter," IOI said in a statement.
How the plantation firm and its overseer got into this
situation may hold lessons for other companies in sensitive
industries that are working with environmentalists to prevent
deforestation and an increase in greenhouse gases, which most
scientists say contribute to global warming.
"This is a call to all industries also to clean their
operation and supply chain from deforestation," said Annisa
Rahmawati, Greenpeace Indonesia's forest campaigner. "There will
be no market for companies that are still destroying our
people's life and planet."
IOI is not the only plantation under pressure.
Malaysia's government-linked Felda Global Ventures
, the world's third-largest plantations company,
voluntarily withdrew RSPO certifications from all of its 58
processing mills after what happened to IOI.
Felda said it needed to clean up its supply chain before
seeking certification again.
The plantation industry appeared to get outmaneuvered on the
RSPO, whose membership had evolved from 47 entities largely from
the industry itself to 1,346 voting members, including 33
environmental and social activist groups and 612 consumer goods
manufacturers, according to interviews with company executives,
government officials, traders and activists.
CHEAP AND UBIQUITOUS
Palm oil is the most widely used edible oil in the world,
found in everything from margarine to cookies and from soap to
soups. One of the cheapest edible oils on the market, it is
extracted from the pulp of the palm fruit that drops from trees
in tropical plantations, most of them in Malaysia and Indonesia.
Between 1990 and 2010, up to 3.5 million hectares of forests
were cut down for palm oil plantations in Indonesia, Malaysia
and Papua New Guinea, according to the World Wildlife Fund
(WWF). That's a land area the size of Germany.
The fastest and cheapest way to clear new land for
plantations is by burning. Every year, hundreds of thousands of
hectares go up in smoke before monsoon rains begin to fall,
choking people as a haze spreads over the region.
Palm oil plantations operating in remote rainforests have
come under unprecedented scrutiny the past few years, not only
from the mounting influence of activists, but from their
customers as well.
"The market itself said it was not good enough," said Eric
Wakker, senior consultant at Jakarta-based Aidenvironment Asia
which first brought the complaint against IOI to the roundtable
six years ago. "The big manufacturers like Unilever had
overtaken RSPO itself when it came to deforestation."
By 2013, the industry was on the defensive.
Environmentalists that year organised boycotts of palm oil
products at supermarkets. Greenpeace and other activists made
videos for YouTube about burning forests and stranded
orangutans. Pollution from that year's forest fires reached
record levels in Singapore and Malaysia.
That's when the RSPO itself decided it was time to change.
At its annual general assembly in November 2013 in Medan,
Indonesia, members voted overwhelming to beef up their standard
and enforcement regime, and to commit to producing 100 percent
certified sustainable palm oil.
More importantly, RSPO agreed to overhaul its complaints
panel to make it more independent. Up until then, the RSPO
executive board, dominated by the plantations, ruled on
complaints. "It was filled with conflicts of interest," Wakker
said.
"The IOI case cost us six years and I almost fired myself
over the lack of progress in 2013, when I realized... the system
was crooked," he said.
When RSPO finally adopted a resolution to make its
complaints panel more transparent, "My response to bystanders
was 'now finally Aidenvironment can become an RSPO member'. And
we did."
NEW COMPLAINTS PANEL
RSPO Secretary-General Darrel Webber, who presided over the
2013 General Assembly, said in an interview the group's new
complaints panel is now in place, while the system for
monitoring plantations' compliance with sustainability standards
should be fully operational by year's end.
"People said we lack bite and take so much time," he said.
"The main point is to make (the system) independent, perceived
to be independent, and efficient."
It was this new RSPO complaints panel that suspended IOI in
April, based on Aidenvironment's complaint.
The complaint alleged that IOI had illegally chopped down
rainforests in the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan and
planted on peatlands, a rich storehouse of greenhouses gases,
whose release into the atmosphere contributes to global warming.
IOI admitted to clearing peatlands, in a statement to the
RSPO, but denied planting oil palm trees on them, saying it
rehabilitated the area by planting "cuttings of an indigenous
jungle species".
The company said it is also improving firefighting
capabilities in the forests, engaging consultants on various
Indonesian laws, and setting aside land in their concessions for
conservation.
The share price of IOI's listed unit has lost 11
percent since the RSPO move, and analysts estimated it could see
a 7 percent decline in net profit for the year.
Meanwhile, demand for palm keeps growing, notably from top
consumers China and India, which do not demand RSPO
sustainability certificates. The two countries alone account for
30 percent of global imports, according to the U.S. Department
of Agriculture.
It's a frustrating issue for the growers, who say they incur
extra costs to comply with RSPO standards, but often can't get
the green premium on the market. Traders say around half the
certified palm oil on the market is sold at uncertified prices
because of low demand for it.
Nestle said in a statement to Reuters that the issue is not
about premiums. "It is about choosing suppliers who share our
commitment to sustainability and are willing to continuously
improve their practices. Together, industry, suppliers,
consumers, and the general public need to work together to
further sustainability."
