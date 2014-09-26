BOSTON, Sept 26 Palo Alto Networks Inc's
flagship next-generation security firewall product
ranks as the least effective in the latest test by NSS Labs of
such equipment.
NSS, which analyzes the effectiveness of technology products
for Fortune 500 companies, gave Palo Alto's next-generation
firewall a "caution" rating in a survey released to clients on
Tuesday. It had rated the product "recommended" in its last
survey, which was released in February 2013.
NSS recommended models of next-generation firewalls from
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Cisco Systems
Inc, Dell Inc, Fortinet Inc, Intel Corp's
McAfee security division and WatchGuard.
A representative for Palo Alto Networks said he had no
immediate comment.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Richard Chang)