Nov 5 Cyber security software maker Palo Alto
Networks Inc said it discovered a new family of malware
affecting Apple Inc's OS X desktop and iOS mobile
operating systems.
The new family of malware, dubbed WireLurker, "marks a new
era in malware across Apple's mobile and desktop platforms," the
company said in a statement.
WireLurker can install third-party applications on
non-jailbroken iOS devices and can attack iOS devices through OS
X via USB devices, the company added.
Apple was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)