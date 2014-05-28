BRIEF-Smart REIt announces redemption of 3.385% series J senior unsecured debentures
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of 3.385% series j senior unsecured debentures
May 28 Security software maker Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 49 percent jump in revenue, helped by higher subscriptions, and said it has settled all patent litigation with network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc .
Palo Alto's shares rose as much as 9 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
The company's net loss, however, widened to $139.1 million, or $1.86 per share, from $7.3 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier, mainly due to expenses related to the settlement with Juniper.
Revenue jumped to $150.7 million in the quarter ended April 30. Operating expenses rose threefold to $249.3 million. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of 3.385% series j senior unsecured debentures
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 14 A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern United States on Tuesday, grounding thousands of flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
SAO PAULO, March 14 Real estate activity in the greater São Paulo area, Brazil's largest market, should rebound this year as interest rates fall and the government pushes through key economic reforms, a construction industry group said on Tuesday.