(Corrects date to Sept 9 from Sept 8)

Sept 9 Security software maker Palo Alto Networks Inc's quarterly revenue jumped 59 percent to $178.2 million as businesses look to secure their data and networks against breaches.

Net loss widened to $32.1 million, or 41 cents per share, for the quarter ended July 31 from $15.8 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Palo Alto shares were up 3 percent in extended trading. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)