Sri Lankan shares edge down on rate hike concerns ahead of review
COLOMBO, March 20 Sri Lankan shares edged down on Monday, hovering near a one-year closing low hit last week, as expectations of a rate hike continued to weigh on sentiment.
(Corrects date to Sept 9 from Sept 8)
Sept 9 Security software maker Palo Alto Networks Inc's quarterly revenue jumped 59 percent to $178.2 million as businesses look to secure their data and networks against breaches.
Net loss widened to $32.1 million, or 41 cents per share, for the quarter ended July 31 from $15.8 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Palo Alto shares were up 3 percent in extended trading. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
COLOMBO, March 20 Sri Lankan shares edged down on Monday, hovering near a one-year closing low hit last week, as expectations of a rate hike continued to weigh on sentiment.
March 20 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Monday as investors treaded carefully following the G20's decision to drop a pledge to avoid trade protectionism.
LONDON, March 20 Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.