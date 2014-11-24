Nov 24 Security software maker Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 50 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as more companies look to guard their data and networks from hackers.

The company's net loss widened to $30.1 million, or 38 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Oct. 31, from $7.9 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $192.3 million from $128.2 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)