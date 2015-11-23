BRIEF-Digital Ally files for potential resale of 800,000 shares of co's common stock
* Files for potential resale of 800,000 shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouLYuY) Further company coverage:
Nov 23 Cyber security company Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 54.6 percent jump in quarterly revenue as companies and governments spent more to protect themselves from cyber attacks.
The company's net loss widened to $38.7 million, or 45 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Oct. 31, from $30.1 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $297.2 million from $192.3 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Consolidated Edison Inc - CEO John McAvoy's 2016 total compensation was $14.8 million versus $11.0 million in 2015 – SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouNoFs) Further company coverage: