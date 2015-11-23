Nov 23 Cyber security company Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 54.6 percent jump in quarterly revenue as companies and governments spent more to protect themselves from cyber attacks.

The company's net loss widened to $38.7 million, or 45 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Oct. 31, from $30.1 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $297.2 million from $192.3 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)