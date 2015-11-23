(Adds executive and analyst comments, details, background, shares)

By Abhirup Roy

Nov 23 Cyber security company Palo Alto Networks Inc forecast current quarter sales that beat market expectations and reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue as companies and governments spent more to protect themselves from cyber attacks.

The company's shares rose as much as 4.3 percent to $179.50 in extended trading on Monday.

Palo Alto, which went public in 2012 and provides internet security and malware analysis products, has been grabbing market share from traditional firewall suppliers.

"There were a number of growth drivers including robust new customer acquisition, expansion in existing customers, and strong demand across the entire portfolio of products, subscriptions and support," Chief Financial Officer Steffan Tomlinson said on a post-earnings conference call.

Billings, defined as total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue, rose 61 percent to $388 million in the quarter, Palo Alto said.

The company said it expects revenue of $314-$318 million in the current quarter ending January. This topped the $310.6 million analysts on average were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Palo Alto delivered another monster quarter, handily beating the Street with a robust billings quarter front and center," FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives told Reuters.

Rival FireEye Inc cut its full-year revenue this month, saying reduced hacking by the Chinese had hurt U.S. demand and sales fell short in Europe.

Mark Anderson, executive vice president of worldwide field operations, however, told Reuters that the company was not seeing a slowdown in attacks from China or anywhere else.

Demand for Palo Alto's products was "very strong," he added.

The global cyber security market is estimated to grow to $170.21 billion by 2020 from $106.32 billion in 2015, according to market research firm MarketsandMarkets. (bit.ly/15EACGR)

The company's net loss widened to $38.7 million, or 45 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Oct. 31, from $30.1 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share, beating Wall Street's estimates by 3 cents.

Revenue jumped 54.6 percent to $297.2 million. Analysts had expected sales of $284.4 million on average.

Palo Alto shares were trading at $178.49 in after-hours trading. Up to Monday's close, the stock had risen about 40 percent this year.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)