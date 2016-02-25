UPDATE 1-IranAir signs contract with ATR to buy 20 planes
LONDON, April 10 IranAir has signed a contract to buy 20 planes from turboprop maker ATR, Iranian deputy transport minister was quoted as saying on Monday.
Feb 25 Cyber security company Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 54 percent jump in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher spending by companies and governments to protect themselves from cyber attacks.
The company forecast third-quarter profit of 41-42 cents per share and revenue of $335 million-$339 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 45 cents per share and revenue of $334.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $334.7 million from $217.7 million in the second quarter ended Jan. 31.
Palo Alto's shares were halted in afternoon trading on Thursday after StreetInsider.com revealed the earnings numbers before the company's scheduled announcement. (bit.ly/1WM6Epb) (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
(Adds company news items, futures) April 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at 7,357 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Miner Anglo American said on Monday it would sell its Eskom-tied domestic thermal coal operations in South Africa to a unit of Seriti Resources Holdings for 2.3 billion rand ($166.43 million). * BARCLAY