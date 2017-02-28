UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
Feb 28 Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks Inc forecast third-quarter revenue and profit well below analysts' estimates, sending its shares down 18 percent after the bell on Tuesday.
The company said it expected revenue of $406 million to $416 million and adjusted profit of 54 cents to 56 cents per share for the quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $454.6 million and adjusted profit of 70 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Although the company's second-quarter revenue surged 26.3 percent to $422.6 million, driven by its subscription services business, it still fell short of analysts' target of $429.7 million.
Chief Executive Officer Mark McLaughlin attributed the miss to "some execution challenges."
The company's net loss widened to $60.6 million, or 67 cents per share, for the three months ended Jan. 31 from $57.3 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 63 cents per share, edging past the average analysts' estimate of 62 cents.
Palo Alto also increased its share buyback program to $500 million, bringing its total repurchase authorization to $1 billion.
The company's shares fell to $124.81 in after-hours trading after closing at $151.90 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Pushkala A in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.