South Korea's won climbs back from 2-month low, stocks steady
* KOSPI trapped in narrow range on lack of momentum * Won finds some support from local exporters SEOUL, June 22 Declining global dollar demand and local exporters lent some support to the South Korean won early on Thursday after it was pushed to a two-month low in the previous session. The won was quoted at 1,140.8 per dollar as of 0241 GMT, up 0.3 percent from Wednesday's onshore close. "We're seeing steady dollar sales from local exporters w