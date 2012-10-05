NEW YORK Oct 5 Palo Alto Networks Inc said on Friday that it filed for a secondary share offering worth up to $225 million to increase to increase the number of shares it has on the market.

The security software company, which held its initial public offering in July, said that it will not receive any proceeds for the sale as all the shares will be sold by existing company stockholders.

Palo Alto saw its shares fall $3.76 or almost 6 percent to $62 on New York Stock Exchange on Friday before it made the filing.