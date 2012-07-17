BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects to sell 6.2 mln shares at $38-$40 each
* Co now valued at $2.66 bln
July 17 Software security company Palo Alto Networks filed with regulators to boost the expected price range of its initial public offering to between $38 and $40 per share.
The company, which is slated to go public on Friday, had initially expected to sell 6.2 million shares in its IPO at $34 to $37 apiece.
At the top end of the revised range, the company has a market valuation of $2.66 billion.
Earlier in the day, retailer Five Below Inc had also raised its expected price range.
A company raising its price range before the scheduled pricing indicates that underwriters feel the stock would see strong investor demand.
Palo Alto is widely expected to do well when it goes public later this week, and is the most anticipated market debut of the year after Facebook.
Technology offerings, which have seen high valuations and heavy investor demand this year, are back in the spotlight after the successful debut of IT software company ServiceNow last month.
For an analysis on Palo Alto Networks: (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.