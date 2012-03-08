BRIEF-New York Times Company reports nominations for board of directors
* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors
NEW YORK, March 8 Palo Alto Networks, a security software maker, has hired Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup to lead its public offering, which is expected this year, sources close to the matter said.
The California-based technology company, which has about $700 million in annual revenue, picked banks that are its largest financial customers to underwrite its IPO, these sources said.
Palo Alto Networks, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs all declined to comment. (Reporting By Nadia Damouni)
* Board has commenced a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 U.S. LED lighting maker Cree Inc said it would terminate a deal to sell its Wolfspeed Power and RF division to German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG , citing security concerns raised by the U.S. government.