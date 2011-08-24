JERUSALEM Aug 24 Paz Oil , Israel's
largest distributor of refined oil products, reported a 30
percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, with its margins
hit by the high cost of crude oil.
Paz posted second-quarter net profit of 100 million shekels
($28 million), down from 144 million a year earlier.
Revenue grew 26 percent to 4.725 billion shekels.
Paz said its filling station convenience stores improved
profitability, although Paz Refining, where margins were under
pressure, recorded a decline in profit.
It said local demand for diesel fell 2 percent, while
gasoline demand slipped 1 percent due to rising fuel prices, as
crude oil reached $127 a barrel.
Paz noted that a new facility in which it was investing $75
million was in the advanced stages of construction and was
expected to add $20 million in operating profits by the end of
2012.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Will Waterman)