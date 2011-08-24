JERUSALEM Aug 24 Paz Oil , Israel's largest distributor of refined oil products, reported a 30 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, with its margins hit by the high cost of crude oil.

Paz posted second-quarter net profit of 100 million shekels ($28 million), down from 144 million a year earlier.

Revenue grew 26 percent to 4.725 billion shekels.

Paz said its filling station convenience stores improved profitability, although Paz Refining, where margins were under pressure, recorded a decline in profit.

It said local demand for diesel fell 2 percent, while gasoline demand slipped 1 percent due to rising fuel prices, as crude oil reached $127 a barrel.

Paz noted that a new facility in which it was investing $75 million was in the advanced stages of construction and was expected to add $20 million in operating profits by the end of 2012. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Will Waterman)