March 18 Cynosure Inc said it agreed to buy aesthetic laser device maker Palomar Medical Technologies Inc for about $294 million in cash and stock.

Cynosure said Palomar shareholders will get $13.65 per share of Palomar common stock, a premium of 8 percent to the stock's closing price on Friday.

Shareholders will get $6.825 per share in cash and $6.825 in Cynosure common stock.