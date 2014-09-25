UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 25 Pamapol SA :
* Says together with Warminskie Zaklady Przetworstwa Owocowo-Warzywnego sp. z o.o. signs a debt restructuring agreement with Bank Gospodarki ywnociowej SA (BG) i PKO BP SA
* Says plans to issue new shares to raise up to 10 million zlotys, of which over 8 million zlotys shall be provided by the majority shareholders
* Says banks agreed to postpone payments of loans from Oct. 15, 2014 until June 30, 2017
* Says due to the restructuring process the company is obliged to limit dividend payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources