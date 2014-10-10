Oct 10Pamapol SA :

* Said on Thursday it decided to liquidate its wholly owned unit, DYSTRYBUCJA Sp. z o.o., as part of its sales units restructuring plan

* In the past DYSTRYBUCJA Sp. z o.o. was realizing distribution and marketing activities for Pamapol SA

* After the restructuring these activities will be held inhouse of Pamapol SA

