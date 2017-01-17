NEW YORK, Jan 17 (IFR) - Argentina's Pampa Energia
(B3/B-/B+) launched a debut 10-year non-call five bond amid
strong demand Tuesday, getting ahead of the government's
multi-billion dollar trade later in the week.
Investors took a shine to the diversified utility and saw
upside in a company expected to benefit from the new
government's market-friendly policies in the energy sector.
With order books breaching US$4bn, leads were able to
aggressively ratchet in pricing before launching a US$750m trade
at a yield of 7.625%.
That was arguably a good 50bp inside initial price thoughts
of low 8% area and the tight end of guidance of 7.75%
(+/-12.5bp).
At the final yield, the deal is coming about an eighth of a
point wide to 2023s issued by Petrobras Argentina, the company
Pampa bought last year in a transaction valued around US$1.4bn.
Those bonds have been trading at around 7.45%-7.50%,
according to bankers away from the deal.
It also barely offers a premium to the 7.50% secondary yield
on YPF's 2025, despite investor hopes that it would come 25bp
back to the state-controlled oil entity.
"Pampa is more diversified and has a more stable revenue
stream than YPF, though the purchase of Petrobras Argentina will
bring in more revenues from E&P and petrochemicals," said Omar
Zeolla, a credit analyst at Oppenheimer & Co.
The company has stakes in electricity distributor Edenor,
transmission company Transener, gas credit TGS and Petrobras
Argentina, among others.
Pricing on Pampa, which is now the country's largest
electricity company, also came well inside a shorter-dated bond
issued by another Argentine utility, B3/B+ rated Genneia.
Genneia, also involved in gas distribution as well as
electricity generation and distribution, priced a 2022 last week
to yield 8.75%.
That bond has since tightened to around 8.35%, pricing in
the 70bp premium to Pampa that some investors had been
requesting when Genneia printed last Thursday.
Pampa is using proceeds from the bond to refinance debt and
fund capital expenditures.
The bond will help it extend maturities and position it to
take better of advantage of investment opportunities in the
country's energy sector, the company said in an investor
presentation.
Much of Pampa's capex dedicated to growth will go toward the
construction of new generation plants that qualify for higher
capacity prices and are paid in US dollars, noted Fitch.
It is also expanding into natural gas as the government
encourages local production to substitute expensive imports.
Pampa's acquisition of Petrobras Argentina was part of that
effort, making the company the second-largest producer of
unconventional gas in the country, according to Itau.
The company's electricity distribution arm, which suffered
under the prior government's price suppression policy, is also
expected to return to profitability as President Mauricio Macri
tries to liberalize the sector.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)