NEW YORK, June 24 (IFR) - Argentine power company Pampa Energia will hire four banks to lead a new international bond sale that will refinance debt taken out to fund its acquisition of Petrobras's Argentine assets.

The company plans to hire Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ICBC and Banco Galicia to lead the bond sale, which will refinance a US$700m bridge loan extended by the same lenders, Pampa chairman Marcelo Mindlin told IFR on Friday. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Writing by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)