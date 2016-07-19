BUENOS AIRES, July 19 Argentine utilities company Pampa Energia said on Tuesday it had sold its indirect stake in local natural gas supplier Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) for $241 million.

The buyers are investment vehicles controlled by the wealthy Sielecki and Werthein families.

Pampa Energia has received a partial payment of $8 million, with a further $153 million due when the company closes a purchase of Petrobras Argentina. The remainder will be paid by February 2017, according to a document sent to Argentina's stock exchange.

In May, Brazil's state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA sold its 67.2 percent stake in Petrobras Argentina to Pampa Energia for $892 million.

