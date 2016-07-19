BUENOS AIRES, July 19 Argentine utilities
company Pampa Energia said on Tuesday it had sold its
indirect stake in local natural gas supplier Transportadora de
Gas del Sur (TGS) for $241 million.
The buyers are investment vehicles controlled by the wealthy
Sielecki and Werthein families.
Pampa Energia has received a partial payment of $8 million,
with a further $153 million due when the company closes a
purchase of Petrobras Argentina. The remainder will be
paid by February 2017, according to a document sent to
Argentina's stock exchange.
In May, Brazil's state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro
SA sold its 67.2 percent stake in Petrobras Argentina
to Pampa Energia for $892 million.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing
by Matthew Lewis)