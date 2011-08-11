BUENOS AIRES Aug 11 Pampa Energia (PAM.BA), Argentina's biggest integrated energy company, said on Thursday its first-half net loss was 80.8 million pesos ($18.9 million), similar to the 82 million peso loss reported a year earlier.

Pampa Energia (PAM.N) is the fifth most heavily weighted stock on Argentina's benchmark MerVal index .MERV. It controls electricity company Edenor (EDN.BA) and power transmission firm Transener (TRA.BA). ($1 = 4.2725 pesos on June 30) (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Hilary Burke; editing by Carol Bishopric)