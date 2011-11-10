* Analysts had expected a loss of 140.8 million pesos

* Weaker peso raises debt-servicing costs (Adds poll, background)

BUENOS AIRES Nov 10 Argentina's Pampa Energia energy group (PAM.BA) reported a net loss of 183.2 million pesos ($41.3 million) for the first nine months of the year, widening from a loss of 81.8 million pesos a year earlier.

The loss for January-September was also steeper than the median forecast for a loss of 140.8 million pesos in a poll of five analysts ahead of the release of the results on Thursday.

Analysts had said that the weakening of the peso in recent months would contribute to losses by raising the cost of servicing Pampa's dollar-denominated debt.

Pampa Energia is the fifth most heavily weighted stock on Argentina's benchmark MerVal index .MERV. It controls electricity company Edenor (EDN.BA) and power transmission firm Transener (TRA.BA). (Reporting by Jorge Otaola)