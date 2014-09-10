Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Sept 10 Pamplona Capital Management
* Pamplona capital management agrees to acquire bbb industries
* Transaction expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2014.
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* BT jumps after network separation deal