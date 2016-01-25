BRIEF-Atlantic Power reports repricing of APLP Holdings term loan and revolver
* Atlantic Power announces repricing of aplp holdings term loan and revolver
Jan 25 Investment manager Pamplona Capital Management named Pedro Rapallo as an operating partner to drive new investment opportunities in Spain and Portugal.
Rapallo joins from The Boston Consulting Group where he was partner and managing director. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Atlantic Power announces repricing of aplp holdings term loan and revolver
* Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc - offering and resale by selling stockholders of 68.1 million shares of common stock of co - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puLTot Further company coverage: