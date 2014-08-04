Aug 4 (Reuters) -

* Sells mortgage backed securities to major US institutional investor for 285 million stg

* Pamplona sold the securities for over £85 million in a competitive process to funds advised by Davidson Kempner, a major US institutional investor

* Mortgages are spread across the UK, with more than 40% being in London or the South East, and are loans against both owner-occupied and buy-to-let properties.

* Pamplona's financial advisers were Credit Suisse and Fenchurch Advisory Partners