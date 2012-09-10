UPDATE 1-Ex-VW chairman refuses to testify in German emissions probe
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
TOKYO, Sept 10 Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's biggest copper smelter, will buy 40 percent of a large South American copper mine with estimated output of 150,000 tonnes a year from the Japanese government's mining exploration unit, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Pan Pacific, a unit of JX Holdings Inc, and the government-affiliated Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp are expected to make the announcement later on Monday.
The deposit is located in a region called Frontera that extends over Argentina and Chile, the source said.
When the purchase is finalised it is expected to be one of the largest copper mine stakes held by a Japanese company. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro and Michael Watson)
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
JERUSALEM, Feb 12 An Israeli court on Sunday ordered Haifa Chemicals to shut down the country's largest ammonia tank, which has been a point of contention for years, with residents and environmental groups warning it is a major health hazard.
WARSAW, Feb 12 Poland's second-biggest oil refiner Lotos is interested in securing a long-term supply deal with Iran once it completes a new coking unit at its Gdansk refinery next year, its chief executive said.