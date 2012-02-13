TOKYO Feb 13 Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's biggest copper smelter, said on Monday it had restarted operations at the Saganoseki 200,000 tonnes-a-year smelter in southern Japan, one day earlier than the planned Feb. 14 restart.

The plant had been shut since Jan. 7 after damage caused by a fire.

The closure cost the company lost production of 30,000 tonnes of cathodes, but it plans to reduce the loss by postponing planned regular maintenance of the Tamano smelter to the autumn.

Maintenance at the Tamano plant was originally scheduled in March and April.

