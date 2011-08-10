* Hit by decline in stocks investment, sale of associate stake

* Pretax profit down to 95.3 mln shillings

NAIROBI Aug 10 Kenya's Pan African Insurance said pretax profits for the six months to June fell 60 percent, mainly due to a decline in performance of its stock investments and the sale of a stake in an associate.

The insurance company said in a statement that its pretax profit fell to 95.3 million shillings ($1 million) from 239.5 million in the first six months of 2010.

"The capital market has remained subdued compared to the start of the year, resulting in unrealised losses in our investment book," it said in a statement.

Kenya's benchmark index has depreciated 20.7 percent this year.

Its gross premiums rose 7 percent to 1.85 billion shillings, while its total assets climbed 21 percent to 11.1 billion shillings. ($1 = 95.100 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Will Waterman)