* Disappointing performance by life business

* Sale of properties cushions earnings

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Feb 21 Kenya's Pan Africa Insurance Holdings posted a 17 percent decline in pretax profit for 2011 to 552 million shillings ($6.6 million, hit by lower valuations of its bonds and equities portfolios, it said on Tuesday.

Controlled by South African insurer Sanlam, Pan Africa commands around 23 percent of the life cover business in the east African nation of 40 million people.

Interest rates shot up last year, tracking higher inflation, resulting in losses for bond holders and dampening enthusiasm for shares.

"The reduced profitability is attributable to significant unrealised losses for our marked to market bonds and equities portfolios," Pan Africa said in a statement.

It said the life business had fared worse than it had projected as Kenyans reeled from a harsh economic environment marked by high inflation and a steep depreciation of the currency against the dollar.

"The results of our life business are disappointing and reflect the reduced puschasing power of our individual and corporate clients," it said.

Gross written premium dropped to 3.65 billion shillings in the year under review from 3.83 billion shillings, stymieing its ambition of increasing its share of the life business.

The sale of residential houses in a high-end suburb of Nairobi helped to cushion the earnings, Pan Africa said, adding it had started a second phase of the development.

Pan Africa is also investing in new information technology systems to enhance efficiency, it said. Pan Africa declared a dividend of 2 shillings per share for the period.

Earnings per shares fell to 4.62 shillings from a restated 6.14 shillings in 2010. ($1 = 83.2750 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa and Mark Potter)