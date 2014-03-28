March 28 Pan African Resources Plc

* Evander tailings retreatment project approved

* Board has approved commencement of construction of Evander tailings retreatment project for recover gold from retreatment of gold tailings situated at Evander in South Africa's Mpumalanga province.

* Etrp project will increase Evander's gold production with up to 10 000 oz per annum at a low cash cost