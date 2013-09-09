Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 South Africa's Pan African Resources said on Monday it had named a new chief executive and financial director.
The company said interim joint chief executive Ron Holding will take over as CEO with immediate effect. It also named Cobus Loots, a managing director at Shanduka Resources, as its next financial director.
Loots will replace Busi Sitole who steps down at the end of September. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)
KADUNA, Nigeria Two days before Nigeria shuts down Abuja's airport for repairs to its dilapidated runway, workers still need to fit electrics, seating and toilets to a new terminal at Kaduna, which will handle the capital's air traffic but lacks capacity.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.