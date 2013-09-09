JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 South Africa's Pan African Resources said on Monday it had named a new chief executive and financial director.

The company said interim joint chief executive Ron Holding will take over as CEO with immediate effect. It also named Cobus Loots, a managing director at Shanduka Resources, as its next financial director.

Loots will replace Busi Sitole who steps down at the end of September. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)