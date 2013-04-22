LONDON, April 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Panama, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, on Monday started marketing a USD750m 40-year Global, setting initial price thoughts in the 4.5% area.

The country has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse to run the transaction, which they said is due to price as soon as possible.

The bond offering, which matures in April 2053, forms part of the country's broader funding plan for the year, the leads said.

Last month, Frank de Lima, the country's economy and finance minister told IFR that Panama was studying the possibility of a liability management operation to take out existing 2015 paper. Included in this would perhaps be the issue of a new bond with a tenor of up to 30 years in the international capital markets, he added at the time.

Given that interest rates will start to rise at some point, it would be prudent to tap the longer end of the curve now, he said.

